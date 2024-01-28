Donoghue Forlines LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Donoghue Forlines LLC cut its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 182,390 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 79,492.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,345,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,413,985,000 after buying an additional 340,916,185 shares during the period. Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $403,074,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 99,822.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,287,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 105.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,440,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,754,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,563,000 after buying an additional 1,428,280 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $95.01 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.79 and a 1 year high of $95.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.92.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

