Donoghue Forlines LLC Decreases Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,743 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EA. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $247,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,653.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $99,064.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,559,741.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $247,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,653.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,159 shares of company stock worth $4,287,169. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $139.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

