Donoghue Forlines LLC Decreases Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Donoghue Forlines LLC cut its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 37.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.18.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $208.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.98, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.21 and a 1 year high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.72, for a total transaction of $1,216,561.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,650.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,321,797.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.72, for a total value of $1,216,561.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,650.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,099 shares of company stock valued at $9,714,244 over the last three months. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.