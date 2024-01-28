Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.36.

LYB stock opened at $95.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.02. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $102.04. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

