Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $1.95 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,089 shares during the period. Iron Mountain accounts for 0.7% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 92.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $120,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,308.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $653,955.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $18,401,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $120,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,308.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,206 shares of company stock worth $3,663,489 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.75.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $67.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $70.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.69%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

