Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $363,000 Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Olin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,542,000 after buying an additional 493,052 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Olin by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,812,000 after acquiring an additional 31,587 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,986,000 after acquiring an additional 29,180 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the second quarter worth about $221,775,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,905,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLN stock opened at $55.15 on Friday. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.05.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Olin had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Olin from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Olin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

