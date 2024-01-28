Donoghue Forlines LLC Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after buying an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85,216.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,603,000 after buying an additional 28,049,942 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $3,033,348,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in AbbVie by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $164.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.95. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $167.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.13.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

