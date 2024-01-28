Donoghue Forlines LLC Invests $690,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $240.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,493,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,818. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $246.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.50. The company has a market capitalization of $146.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 48.26%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

