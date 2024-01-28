Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases 10,609 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 98.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.46.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.40. 20,367,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,596,942. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $42.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.26. The firm has a market cap of $178.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.38%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.