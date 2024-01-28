Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases 2,519 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,862 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $115.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.41. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.34 and a 200-day moving average of $124.82.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.04%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

