Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases Shares of 4,884 FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after purchasing an additional 111,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,374,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,235,000 after buying an additional 17,207 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,723,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,058,000 after buying an additional 152,349 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,147,000 after acquiring an additional 26,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE FLT opened at $294.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.04 and a twelve month high of $296.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $268.52 and a 200 day moving average of $259.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $970.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.87 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLT. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.50.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

