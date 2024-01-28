Donoghue Forlines LLC Reduces Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lowered its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 90,648.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,660,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654,650 shares during the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 343.2% during the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 5,785,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,156,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $61,761,000. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ZM stock opened at $67.74 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.87 and a fifty-two week high of $85.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.80, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of -0.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $113,080.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,858 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,478.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 4,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $306,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $113,080.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,478.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,577 shares of company stock worth $7,752,377 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

