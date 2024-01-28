Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 1,014 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lowered its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Datadog by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Datadog by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 601,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,134,000 after purchasing an additional 245,175 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Datadog by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,571,000 after purchasing an additional 33,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth approximately $44,099,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.87.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $123.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.54 and its 200-day moving average is $104.18. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $136.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,032.83, a PEG ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $1,083,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,243,064.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $1,083,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,243,064.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 104,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $12,235,611.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,069,534.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 711,989 shares of company stock valued at $83,930,915. 14.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Stories

