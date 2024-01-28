Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 206 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lessened its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1,607.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 277,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,307,000 after acquiring an additional 261,125 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,761,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 29.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 446,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after acquiring an additional 100,583 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 167.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after acquiring an additional 80,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,521,000 after acquiring an additional 79,496 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $199,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on LOPE shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $129.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.30. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.65 and a 1 year high of $144.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $221.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.50 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 20.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Articles

