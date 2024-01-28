Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 2,296 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dynatrace by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,155,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,413,000 after acquiring an additional 702,695 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,772,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,136,000 after acquiring an additional 229,631 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Dynatrace by 2,277.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Dynatrace by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,790,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,242,000 after purchasing an additional 570,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $58.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 102.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.13. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.58.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.61 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $371,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James M. Benson sold 35,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $1,974,020.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 299,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,429,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $371,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,020 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,905,993 shares of company stock valued at $460,442,554 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

