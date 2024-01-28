Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 356 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Donoghue Forlines LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,436,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.66.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $105.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $247.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.81.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

