Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 369 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Donoghue Forlines LLC trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,690 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.92.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $166.90 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.96 and a 1-year high of $178.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.26. The company has a market capitalization of $138.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

