Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 445 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lowered its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,956,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VeriSign by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,152,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,092,000 after purchasing an additional 587,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,399,000 after purchasing an additional 311,502 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 450,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,140,000 after purchasing an additional 187,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 314,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,136,000 after purchasing an additional 173,443 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.33, for a total transaction of $25,041.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,374.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,044,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,474 shares in the company, valued at $116,907,687.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.33, for a total value of $25,041.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,374.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,178 shares of company stock worth $9,469,966. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $203.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.67. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.44 and a 12-month high of $229.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.93.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

