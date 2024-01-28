Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 6,227 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lessened its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 78.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,669 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,227 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth $600,504,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth approximately $259,080,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,951,000. Amundi increased its holdings in Workday by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 766,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,712,000 after buying an additional 537,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Workday in the second quarter worth approximately $84,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. Barclays boosted their price objective on Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of Workday stock opened at $288.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,202.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.62 and a 200 day moving average of $242.14. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.29 and a 12 month high of $298.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total value of $376,779.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at $23,759,528.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total transaction of $376,779.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,759,528.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total value of $17,407,105.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,362,183.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.