Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 632 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Donoghue Forlines LLC reduced its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 22,598.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,271,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,925,016,000 after acquiring an additional 59,010,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,693,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,962,730,000 after buying an additional 270,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,029,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,344,458,000 after buying an additional 150,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 13.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,845,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $811,339,000 after purchasing an additional 581,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $155.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.50. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $189.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

