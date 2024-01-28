Donoghue Forlines LLC Trims Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZS. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,878,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 70.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 47.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 21,061 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after acquiring an additional 35,329 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $236.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $246.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Zscaler from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.23.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $1,477,444.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,028,990.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,523,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $1,477,444.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,028,990.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,012 shares of company stock worth $30,120,242 over the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

