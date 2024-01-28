Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (DRETF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average of $8.04. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $12.63.
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
