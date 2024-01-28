Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (DRREF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, February 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
OTCMKTS DRREF opened at C$7.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.78. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$5.39 and a 52 week high of C$10.00.
About Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
