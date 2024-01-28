Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Short Interest Up 177.5% in January

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, an increase of 177.5% from the December 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE DPG opened at $8.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average is $9.19. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $14.25.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund
About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.
Featured Stories
