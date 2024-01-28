Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Short Interest Up 177.5% in January

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, an increase of 177.5% from the December 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE DPG opened at $8.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average is $9.19. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $14.25.

Get Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 224.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.