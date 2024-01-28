Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Duke Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $95.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,554,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,983. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $103.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47.
Duke Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 261.15%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
