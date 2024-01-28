Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.20

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and traded as low as $4.85. Duluth shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 18,895 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duluth in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Duluth Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.81.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $138.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.10 million. Duluth had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duluth Holdings Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duluth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Duluth by 10,586.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Duluth by 415,800.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Duluth during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Duluth by 118.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Duluth during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

About Duluth



Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

