DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.460-3.480 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.1 billion-$12.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.2 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.630-0.650 EPS.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $64.67 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $62.80 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.83.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered DuPont de Nemours from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered DuPont de Nemours from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $435,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $424,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $216,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

