Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.12

Shares of Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as high as C$0.13. Eagle Plains Resources shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 18,500 shares changing hands.
Eagle Plains Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market cap of C$14.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.32.
Eagle Plains Resources Company Profile
Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects, 11 of which are under option agreements with third parties in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eagle Plains Resources
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- What is Put Option Volume?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Plains Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Plains Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.