Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $245.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $155.38 and a 12-month high of $247.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.05 and its 200 day moving average is $222.25.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.85.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

