ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX) Short Interest Up 24.2% in January

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 862,600 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the December 31st total of 694,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 338,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ECARX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in ECARX in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ECARX in the second quarter worth $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ECARX during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ECARX during the 4th quarter worth $344,000. Institutional investors own 16.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ECARX alerts:

ECARX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ECX traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.45. The company had a trading volume of 68,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,294. ECARX has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $9.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59.

About ECARX

ECARX ( NASDAQ:ECX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that ECARX will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to reshape the mobility market worldwide. Its principal products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set solutions, as well as core operating system and integrated software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ECARX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECARX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.