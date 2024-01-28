Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 148.9% from the December 31st total of 413,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgio

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGIO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Edgio in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Edgio during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Edgio in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Edgio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgio Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EGIO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 398,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,192. Edgio has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64.

Edgio Company Profile

Edgio ( NASDAQ:EGIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Edgio had a negative return on equity of 45.85% and a negative net margin of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $97.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.44 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Edgio will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgio, Inc provides edge-enabled software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides platform, media, and application solutions.

