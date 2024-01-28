Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stake Cut by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,674 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $599,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,906,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% in the third quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,173,000 after buying an additional 2,860,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

NYSE:EW traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.24. 2,812,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,850,882. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,079.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $1,971,733.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,369.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,633 shares of company stock worth $11,572,924 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

