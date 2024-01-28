Efforce (WOZX) Price Tops $0.0048 on Major Exchanges

Efforce (WOZX) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Efforce token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Efforce has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and $37,679.03 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Efforce has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Efforce was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce (WOZX) is a cryptocurrency launched in December 2020 by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, and Jacopo Visetti. It is designed to be a blockchain-based platform that allows companies to fund energy-efficient projects by issuing energy savings tokens (ESTs) that can be traded on the platform. The platform aims to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions by making it easier for companies to fund and implement energy-efficient projects.”

