Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 444.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.05.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 26.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

