Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Has $271,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,537,000 after buying an additional 72,057 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 39.3% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 66,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 87.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

BATS:JMST opened at $50.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.58.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.