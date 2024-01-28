Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Has $315,000 Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HYG. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $176,555,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,246,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,194,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,983,000 after buying an additional 725,272 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,438,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,943,000 after buying an additional 582,040 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $77.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.68 and a 12-month high of $78.08.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

