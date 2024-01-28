Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 37.100- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 37.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of ELV opened at $483.80 on Friday. Elevance Health has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $508.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $475.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.
