Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 37.100- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 37.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $483.80 on Friday. Elevance Health has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $508.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $475.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $564.60.

Institutional Trading of Elevance Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

