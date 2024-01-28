Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Ellington Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 93.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

Shares of EFC stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 39.81 and a quick ratio of 39.81.

Insider Activity

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $27.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.41 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 84.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 21,180 shares of Ellington Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $276,610.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ellington Financial by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,559,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,142,000 after purchasing an additional 918,081 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,913,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Ellington Financial by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 271,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Ellington Financial by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,823,000 after purchasing an additional 266,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

