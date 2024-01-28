Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFCGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Ellington Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 93.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

Shares of EFC stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 39.81 and a quick ratio of 39.81.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $27.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.41 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 84.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 21,180 shares of Ellington Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $276,610.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ellington Financial by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,559,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,142,000 after purchasing an additional 918,081 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,913,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Ellington Financial by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 271,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Ellington Financial by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,823,000 after purchasing an additional 266,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

