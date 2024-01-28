Empower Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,032,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,837 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of Empower Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $267,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Stock Performance
Shares of GOOG opened at $153.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $154.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.14.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alphabet
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.