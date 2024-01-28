Empower Advisory Group LLC Makes New $267,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $350,979,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,588,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,275,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,490,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,112 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $79.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.24. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

