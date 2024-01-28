Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Enbridge by 10.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,122,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,889 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Enbridge by 2.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,213,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,006,729,000 after purchasing an additional 664,057 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Enbridge by 13.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,523,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $710,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.6 %

ENB opened at $35.91 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day moving average of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.659 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 234.23%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

