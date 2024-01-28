Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Position Increased by Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up 3.2% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Enbridge by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Enbridge by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Enbridge by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,115,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,588,769. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.79.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.659 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

