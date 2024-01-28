Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Holdings Decreased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,024 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.28% of Encompass Health worth $18,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,653,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,613,000 after acquiring an additional 111,745 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Encompass Health by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,333,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,156,000 after acquiring an additional 26,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,144,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,098,000 after acquiring an additional 133,885 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in Encompass Health by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Encompass Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,871,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,787,000 after acquiring an additional 12,043 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.30.

Shares of EHC opened at $71.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.16. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $72.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $710,918.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,813.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

