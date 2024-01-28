Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Entegris has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. Entegris has a payout ratio of 8.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Entegris to earn $3.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

Entegris Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $120.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Entegris has a 1-year low of $69.37 and a 1-year high of $126.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.21, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity at Entegris

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $888.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.33 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $344,239.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,906.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 3.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Entegris by 2.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 3.5% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 10.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 51.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.75.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

