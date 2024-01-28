EOS (EOS) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $805.78 Million

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last week, EOS has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001701 BTC on popular exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $805.78 million and $93.54 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002328 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001967 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002112 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,115,562,697 coins and its circulating supply is 1,115,566,624 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.