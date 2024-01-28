EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 417.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,751 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $6,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 123.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.14.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,811,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EPAM traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $288.36. 320,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,044. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $283.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.99 and a fifty-two week high of $385.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

