Epigenomics (OTCMKTS:EPGNY) vs. Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Head-To-Head Survey

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) and Epigenomics (OTCMKTS:EPGNY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Exact Sciences and Epigenomics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exact Sciences 0 2 14 0 2.88 Epigenomics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Exact Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $97.06, suggesting a potential upside of 50.99%. Given Exact Sciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Exact Sciences is more favorable than Epigenomics.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exact Sciences $2.08 billion 5.58 -$623.51 million ($1.59) -40.43 Epigenomics N/A N/A N/A ($3.05) -0.78

This table compares Exact Sciences and Epigenomics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Epigenomics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exact Sciences. Exact Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Epigenomics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Exact Sciences and Epigenomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exact Sciences -11.73% -9.19% -4.46% Epigenomics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Exact Sciences beats Epigenomics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services. The company's pipeline products focus on enhancing the Cologuard test's performance characteristics and developing blood and other fluid-based tests. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About Epigenomics

(Get Free Report)

Epigenomics AG, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on liquid biopsy for the early detection of cancer. Its lead product is Epi proColon, a blood-based test for the early detection of colorectal cancer in the United States, Europe, and China. The company's products also include hepatocellular carcinoma blood test; Epi proColon, a liquid biopsy test for detection of colorectal cancer; and Epi BiSKit, a pre-analytical tool, which provides a set of reagents for the preparation of bisulfite-converted DNA. Its research and development activities identify suitable biomarkers in human tissue and developing and patenting the corresponding in vitro diagnostic blood tests. Epigenomics AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.