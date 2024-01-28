Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,117 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $7,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Equity Residential by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 48,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on EQR shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.27.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of EQR traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.16. 1,930,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,317. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.96. Equity Residential has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $69.45.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.22%.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.