Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTRG. Edward Jones upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $36.59 on Friday. Essential Utilities has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $48.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.81.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.307 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTRG. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 80.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,662,000 after purchasing an additional 127,695 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $5,907,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 511,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

