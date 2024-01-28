Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the three brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVRI shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Everi from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE EVRI opened at $10.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.10. Everi has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $901.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.14.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $206.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.15 million. Everi had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 13.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Everi will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Everi in the third quarter worth $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Everi by 42.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Everi by 37.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

